Ex-Capital FM Host Miss Mandi on the Spot for Bullying, Discriminating Colleagues

Renowned content creator and ex-Capital FM Host Mandi Sarro popularly known as Miss Mandi is on the spot for allegedly bullying and discriminating colleagues.

In screenshots making rounds on social media, a user identified as Koome Gitobu detailed how Miss Mandi bullied, discriminated and called him names for not being able to fit in her ‘class.’

According to Gitobu, Miss Mandi called him names for not wearing trendy clothes while ideally making fun of him for carrying food to the office and not eating out like the other colleagues.

Apparently, Miss Mandi constantly reminded Gitobu that he was not fit to be a radio presenter because he did not have a polished accent like her.

“This woman would constantly call the entire office to a stop to make fun of my clothes when I didn’t have enough money to buy the trendy shit she & her friends thought only those deserving to be in their presence to wear,” Gitobu wrote.

He added, “This woman made up such hurtful nicknames for me behind my back. And laugh in my face because I couldn’t afford to order fancy food for lunch so I would cook my own food and carry.”

In an incident in 2014, Capital FM workers staged a protest after Miss Mandi was unpunished for assaulting Anita Nderu.

The incident reportedly happened in 2014 at Fairmont facilities where the staff had been taken for a team-building program.

An argument had reportedly ensued where Mandi physically assaulted Anita Nderu and even threatened to throw her inside a fireplace.

Efforts to involve relevant authorities in the matter were also thwarted as the then management under Chris Kirubi directed that the matter be solved amicably.

Warning letters were however sent to both parties following the altercation. The cause of their altercation is also still unclear to this day.

