Ex-British Soldier Accused of Killing Agnes Wanjiru Still Roaming Streets

The British government has been accused of using delay tactics in the investigation of the murder of a Kenyan woman in Nanyuki 10 years ago, reportedly at the hands of a former soldier.

In November last year, the family of Agnes Wanjiru, who died at the age of 21, thought they were on the verge of getting justice but according to a UK newspaper, the suspect is still roaming the streets of England.

“The ex-soldier is said by former colleagues in the Duke of Lancaster Regiment to have murdered Agnes Wanjiru, a 21-year-old mother from Nanyuki, Kenya,” The UK Times reported on June 19.

Jane Marriot, the UK High Commissioner to Kenya, and General Mark Carleton-Smith, the army’s then-commander, promised Wanjiru’s family that they were committed to seeing that justice was served.

But the daily reported that key witnesses are yet to be interviewed over the murder.

“The identity of her alleged murderer was ‘an open secret’ within the Duke of Lancaster Regiment,” the Times reported.

It has also been revealed that eight army personnel, including the suspect, laughed and joked about the woman’s murder on Facebook.

One of the military men posted a photo of a ghost emoji, and another chillingly added the words: “Septic tank.” A third wrote: “Rum gaff” – meaning ‘dodgy place’.

Soldier X, who is accused of killing Wanjiru, reportedly reacted with an emoji of an angel. Other members of his team then responded with crying-laughing emojis, followed by a cartoon of a baby crying at a funeral from TV show Family Guy.

Wanjiru, a sex worker, was found dead after partying with the troops in Lions Court Hotel in 2012.

Contrary to claims that Wanjiru died due to choking, it was established that the mother of one was stabbed to death. She also suffered blunt force injury to her chest and her lungs had collapsed.

