How Ex Beautician Is Upgrading Celebrity Homes With Unique Interior Décor Pieces

They say education is the key to success in life, but in Kenya, this is not the reality. From unemployment and joblessness, Kenyan youths are striving every day to make ends meet.

For instance, there are very many success stories where education has opened doors for people. There are also others, however, that capture the from grass to grace story.

Such is the case of renowned Interior Design firm, Dollar Furniture KE.

Dollar Furniture CEO after completing his studies opted to venture into business and opened a beauty shop. Things did not work out as planned and he had to close shop.

He later took a stab at modeling where he joined the Mr Kiambu beauty pageant contest. He was successful for quite some time before he opted for change.

Later on, he identified a niche that he figured was competitive enough for his target market and ventured into the furniture business.

He started with one or two carpenters and often made seats that met their local clients’ taste. Often at times, the now successful businessman gave casual jobs to freelance youths to keep them off the streets.

“I usually prefer to give the youth who have no occupation small opportunities for casual work because I believe it is better than staying idle in the neighborhood which can harbor thoughts of crime and depression,” Dollar Furniture KE CEO said on why he employs freelance youths.

Slowly, Dollar Furniture KE scaled through the Kenyan market, attracting customers including celebrities due to its unique, stylish and affordable designs.

Currently, he comes highly recommended based on his job. He has earned the trust of celebrities whom he has played a huge role in helping them upgrade and revamp their homes.

Notably, he has expanded his Interior design firm creating more employment for the youths and hopes to grow bigger.

The people he has worked and interacted with describe him as very reliable. Through Dollar Furniture KE, several people have been employed among other CSR projects that the company takes part in.

