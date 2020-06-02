Evidence Proves Keroche Heiress Tecra Muigai’s Death Was Murder – DCI Kinoti

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has indicated that there is enough evidence to prove Keroche Heiress Tecra Muigai was murdered.

“We have enough evidence to prove that it was murder,” Kinoti is quoted by the Standard.

This is after the detectives were reported to have made visits to various places frequented by the lovers as well as a compilation of statements from doctors who treated Tecra after the fatal fall.

The mysteries surrounding Tecra’s death are yet to be solved despite the autopsy revealing she suffered trauma on the left side of her head after falling down the stairs.

Read: Tecra Muigai’s Lover Omar Lali Released On Sh300,000 Bond

Apparently, the families of Tecra Muigai and Omar Lali, her lover, could not agree on the actual cause of her death with the former insisting that it was intentional.

According to Lali, the events that led to Tecra’s death were accidental as he remembered getting to the luxury apartment they had rented, had dinner, took some vodka and stretched out on the couch.

Further, in an interview with a local media, he indicated that he was woken up by a loud thud only to find out that Tecra had fallen down the stairs and was unconscious.

This has been disputed by the law enforcement who allude that after a night of merrymaking and drinking, the two had an argument that turned physical hence Lali is said to have hit Tecra hard enough to send her down the flight of stairs with injuries.

Read Also: Keroche Heiress Tecra Muigai To Be Laid To Rest In Private Family Ceremony

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu had reported Lali’s arrest by the police after he kept changing his version of events leading to the fall and subsequent death of Tecra.

Tecra was reported to have met Lali Omar who is in his fifties at Peponi Hotel early this year after the Keroche Breweries heiress failed to raise enough money to pay hotel bills incurred at the facility.

Lali, known to be an old beach boy and exploiter of desperate women, jumped on the chance and helped find ways of having the lady pay the bills without embarrassing the family.

Tecra developed an affection for Lali whom she’d fly to Lamu to see and spend the night with, in various hotels. The two were last booked in Manda-Diamond Hotel in Lamu where they spent days before switching to the private residence of Lali Omar.

Read Also: Tecra Muigai’s Boyfriend Omar Lali Arrested in Lamu Over Her Death

Following Lali’s arrest, the police in Lamu obtained court orders to detain him for at least 21 days as they investigated the circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of Tecra.

The family of the suspect had protested the move saying that the order infringed on the rights of their kin who wasn’t found guilty of any offense. They even questioned the impartiality of the magistrate that issued the order.

After spending 21 days behind bars, Lali was set free on a Sh300,000 bond after Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Temba declined to continue holding him.

Read Also: Police Given 21 Days to Hold Tecra Muigai’s Boyfriend, Omar Lali

When delivering his ruling, Mr Temba noted that the suspect has been to the crime scenes three other times and was cooperative.

“Lali has no capacity to interfere with witnesses as he actually doesn’t know who they are. The court will, therefore, fix the bond terms on Wednesday at 2.30 PM once Lali proves by documents his fixed abode,” said Mr Temba.

Tecra was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu