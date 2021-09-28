Everyone is Equal, DP Ruto Tells Aspirants Seeking UDA Tickets Ahead of 2022 Polls

Deputy President William Ruto has assured free and fair nominations to political aspirants who are seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) tickets ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to the DP, the UDA party considers everyone as equal as the nominations will be conducted in a free and fair manner with nobody having an upper hand in it.

He further reiterated that there will be no favorites in the nomination process and only those who will win will get the certificates.

“The matter of free and fair nominations is not a favor from the party, it is a right to every member of this party. It is the irreducible minimum that any member can ask of this party…that if they have political aspirations, they must have the space, they must have the democratic right, and they must have the fairness to be able to compete in this party in a manner that everybody is equal,” Ruto said.

Read: Tribeless UDA Party will Take Kenya Forward – DP Ruto

As political temperatures in the country continue to heighten, politicians are seeking to form different alignments that will ensure they have a share at the big table.

Yesterday, for instance, Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga scaled through the Mt Kenya region in a bid to solidify and popularize his presidential candidacy ahead of the much anticipated 2022 polls.

Raila was in the company of governors Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Nakuru’s Lee Kinyanjui.

Read Also: Raila Holds Meeting with Mt Kenya Governors as He Makes Inroads in Vote-rich Region

Raila had been camping in the region from Saturday, September 25 and held meetings with various groups including business leaders and the youth.

Last month, DP Ruto said that his team was focused on building a ‘tribeless party that would take Kenya forward.

“National political parties are the ultimate guarantee for democracy, unity and development. The United Democratic Alliance is building a tribeless and equal-opportunity mass party that will take Kenya forward,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...