Every Point Counts, Wanyama Optimistic Ahead Of Comoros Return Match

Victor Wanyama is optimistic the Harambee Stars will get a positive result against Comoros in Moroni in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers return leg on Sunday.

The Coelacanths managed to force a 1-1 draw against the Stars in the first leg played on Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium.

But despite the result, which left a bitter taste of many fans mouths as the visitors played a better part of the second half with ten men, Wanyama is taking the point earned positively.

Read:AFCONQ: Comoros Hold Harambee Stars To Frustrating Draw

“Every point counts,” said the Impact Montreal midfielder, adding that “we’ve taken the point even though we would have wanted all the three, and we’ll work hard to get a positive result away.”

Harambee Stars have now played two games at home against Togo and Comoros with all ending in identical 1-1 draws.

Their only remaining home game is against North African giants Egypt.

The team remains second in Group D of the qualifiers with three points from three games.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu