Everton Puncture Liverpool Title Charge

Everton slowed down Liverpool’s Premier League title charge after holding them to a frustrating barren draw in the Merseyside derby Sunday.

A win for the Reds would have offered them a clear chance of winning their first title in 30 years at Anfield when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Liverpool need five points to secure the much awaited crown; they will now depend on Manchester City failing to beat Burnley on Monday to seal it on Wednesday if they beat Palace.

The team had goalkeeper Allison to thank for the draw after a late save, keeping out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range flick before Tom Davies’ shot from the loose ball struck the post.

That was the closest either side came to scoring in the low-key Goodison Park encounter, which ended goalless.

“We should not take him [Alisson] for granted,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“Absolutely outstanding. That’s what a world-class goalkeeper is – nothing to do for pretty much 90 minutes then he’s there.”

Klopp is now unbeaten in his 11 meetings against Everton, a new club record for the longest unbeaten start to a Liverpool managerial career in the Merseyside derby, passing Bob Paisley’s first 10 (1974-78).

📊 Jurgen Klopp is now unbeaten in his 11 meetings v Everton, a new club record for the longest unbeaten start to a @LFC managerial career in the Merseyside derby, passing Bob Paisley’s first 10 (1974-78) pic.twitter.com/EllJ0CSvd2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) June 21, 2020

Seven of the last eight Premier League Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park have now ended in draws.

🤝 7 of the last 8 PL Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park have been drawn

⛔️ 3rd successive PL 0-0 between the sides at Goodison Park

⛔️ Liverpool’s first 0-0 draw in 39 PL games, since the corresponding fixture in March 2019 pic.twitter.com/PsP6Qkuzox — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) June 21, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu