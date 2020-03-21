Even Science Needs God, Uhuru Says As He Urges Kenyans To Seek Forgiveness In Wake Of COVID-19

Even science needs God, President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the National Prayer day held at State House.

Uhuru said this as he urged Kenyans to seek forgiveness as the country fights coronavirus.

“There are those who are saying we depend on science and not prayer but I want to tell them that even science needs God,” he said.

“Our God is a listening God and He will grant us our hearts desires.. let us seek his forgiveness for anything we may have done wrong individually, collectively and to ask for His favor in the face of the challenges that we have,” he continued.

He also asked Kenyans to live in solidarity even as the virus threatens their livelihoods.

“Kenya is a nation that believes.. let us continue praying for Kenya, pray for peace, unity and healing,” the head of state said.

2/3 The Head of State spoke today at State House, Nairobi when he hosted national prayers against the Coronavirus pandemic that was attended by several national leaders among them Deputy President @WilliamsRuto and opposition leader @RailaOdinga. pic.twitter.com/2StDve3LMN — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 21, 2020

The masters of ceremony were Citam’s presiding Bishop David Oginde and Archbishop Anthony Muheria.

Also present was deputy president William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani Coalition.

Others were National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Chief Justice David Maraga, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli among others.

All the guests maintained the 1 metre distance precautionary measure.

This comes after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe asked Kenyans to brace themselves for the next two weeks saying number of infections have spiked in other countries in the second week.

He asked matatu operators to carry less passengers as a precautionary measure.

14 seater matatus will starting Monday carry 8 passengers, 25 seaters 15 people while those with a larger capacity of more than 30 will maintain a 60 percent fill rate.

Bars and nightclubs will also close at 7.30 pm while supermarkets will stay open for 24 hours.

Kenya has confirmed 7 cases of COVID-19.

