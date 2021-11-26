Eve Mungai Recounts the Journey to Starting Her YouTube Channel One Year Later

The Covid-19 pandemic brought about health, financial and lifestyle challenges for everyone around the globe.

For YouTube vlogger, Eve Mungai, the pandemic presented a number of challenges. Her father’s businesses were badly hit, and he advised her to defer her studies for a year.

Speaking to The Audit during an interview with renowned Blogger Robert Alai, Eve said that she then had to think outside the box.

“His businesses were not doing as well as they used to do, so he told me he was not financially stable so I have to stay at home and defer my studies for one year,”

The journalism student had stayed home for about six months before she decided to move to Nairobi in search for greener pastures.

Eve cleared high school in 2018, and starting a YouTube channel was not in her long-term plans. The idea came from her boyfriend who was later fired from his day job for not sharing the idea with the media company he worked for.

Eve says they survived on her boyfriend’s savings for about four months before they could start cashing in from YouTube. They had also been helping small businesses manage their Instagram pages and gain followers.

Starting off, they had to shoot videos using a smartphone camera plugged in to a little lollipop microphone.

To her surprise, the first video they did was a big hit.

The video, featuring Madocho, a former ‘Mbogi Ngeje’ artist who had broken away from the original group of artists after disagreements, went viral ,marking the beginning of a successful Youtube career.

The 20 year old is currently one of the most celebrated interviewers in the industry. She is well known within the entertainment circles for being at the right place at the right time.

The pandemic has helped Eve find a source of income and cement her name in Kenya’s entertainment industry. She has managed to build a rapport with various artists and celebrities who feature in her content.

Her YouTube vlog has now amassed close to 400,000 YouTube subscribers. In addition to that, she has managed to secure a number of corporate deals.

The young lady says she plans to go back to school once the volatility of the impending general elections is done with.

On a positive note, Eve is certain that she is going back to school to pursue an undergraduate degree course now that she can afford it.

Watch the full interview below

