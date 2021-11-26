Eve Mungai Claims Boyfriend Sacked For Giving Her YouTube Channel Idea – Video

Popular Youtuber Eve Mungai has disclosed how her boyfriend was sacked from a media house for giving her the idea to start a Youtube Channel.

Speaking to renowned blogger Robert Alai on The Audit show, Mungai revealed that she left high school in 2018 and joined college in 2019 to study journalism.

Halfway through her college studies, the schools were closed and she had to stay home for six months, before coming back to the city as she “tried to look for something to do”.

“We were supposed to go back to school on September 30th last year. I talked to my dad, but he was just reluctant. His businesses were not doing as well as they used to do, so he told me he was not financially stable so I have to stay at home and defer my studies for one year,” said Ms Mungai.

Ms Mungai was however not convinced to stay at home for one more year and wanted to get back to the city to get something to do.

“I came back to Nairobi but it was really hard to get a job since businesses were hit by Covid-19. I stayed with a friend for a while. In November, Trevor (my boyfriend), who was working with a media company told me he had an idea of coming up with a Youtube channel, but I was wondering how it would help me. I wanted somewhere I could get money,” she says.

“He told me to do it to keep me busy and stop me from thinking a lot as I waited for a job. He said let’s start a Youtube Channel, we gonna name it Mungai Eve and I agreed.”

To her surprise, the first video they did went viral, marking the beginning of a successful Youtube career.

The video featured Madocho, a former ‘Mbogi Ngeje’ artist who had broken away from the original group of artists after disagreements.

“The moment we started the Channel he was sacked because the boss felt that he should have given the idea to the company,” said Eve.

The couple however to stay for over four months before withdrawing their first money.

“We survived from his savings and also some Instagram jobs, where we used to manage some accounts,” said Eve.

Currently, the Youtube Channel has grown to over 395,000 subscribers and millions of views a year after it was started.

You can watch the full interview here:

