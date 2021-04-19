Kiambu Businessman Evans Karani Confesses To Killing Girlfriend Nyokabi Over Infidelity

A Kiambu businessman has baffled detectives after confessing to a murder most cruel.

Evans Karani, a Juja based businessman told police that he killed his 24-year-old girlfriend, Catherine Nyokabi, on Wednesday last week.

The murder suspect who is a sand broker in Ndarugo told investigators that he had dated the deceased, a mother of one, for at least four years but she was allegedly unfaithful to him.

Last week, he told the police, he asked Nyokabi to delete a photo of her alleged lover because it hurt his feelings.

But Nyokabi who leaves behind a 6-year-old child, declined to get rid of the photo.

Karani’s initial plan was to get out of the way the other man but later changed his mind and instead chose to eliminate Nyokabi.

On the material day, he told officers, he asked to meet her in Ndarugo later that evening.

Nyokabi obliged and walked into Karani’s death trap.

In his car a Nissan Wingroad, registration number KCE 920V, were bottles of her favourite wine.

When she was completely intoxicated, the suspect strangled her using his belt and then a rope.

Upon finishing the job, Karani who also runs a transport business, drove to Tola Estate in Witeithie, Juja constituency where he intended to dump her body.

But as fate would have it, the car got stuck near Bob Harris area.

It is here that he mutilated her body. The knives have since been recovered.

Trying to cover up the crime, Karani tried to cover the body with mud. Nyokabi’s remains would however be exposed later prompting locals to alert the police.

The next day, Karani told investigators that he tried taking his own life by taking rat poison but the excruciating pain forced him to take some milk, inducing vomit.

He would also call one of his close friends about the macabre ordeal. The friend notified the police.

Karani was traced to Kimbo Githurai area where he was hiding.

The vehicle has since been towed to Juja Police Station and Nyokabi’s remains to City Mortuary.

The suspect is set to be arraigned today.

