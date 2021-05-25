Missing Kenyan Man Evans Gathaga Found Dead in Slimy Creek in US

A Kenyan man reported missing over a week ago in Atlanta, Georgia has been found dead at a slimy creek near his home.

Evans Gathaga Muhia’s remains were recovered by Douglas Police in Lithia Springs after a fisherman spotted his lifeless body.

According to the police, Muhia slid down as his shirt was caught by trees before landing into the waters. Identifying his body was easy as he still had on a Kenyan flag beaded bracelet.

The deceased apparently studied at Aviation College in Nairobi and was an aircraft Engineer with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) before moving to the US.

Before becoming a truck driver, Muhia worked in various warehouses. He worked with a transport company called Everitt, before eventually becoming an owner-operator with Gaxan Logistics LLC.

Before his untimely death, the departed is said to have last spoken to Bishop Mwawasi, a Church leader based in Marietta, Georgia. He allegedly sought help from the man of the cloth, saying he was seeing strange visions.

Close friends have described him as a man of very few words. He was also composed, reserved, and a man of good taste in fashion.

His aunt who resides in Georgia is coordinating funeral arrangements.

