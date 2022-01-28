European Nations Warn Of Imminent Terror Attack In Kenya

At least three European countries have warned their citizens of an imminent terror attack in Kenya.

In alerts seen by this writer, France, Netherlands and Germany said the terrorists are targeting places frequented by western nationals in the capital Nairobi.

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its nationals to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequenting public places.

These include hotels, restaurants, leisure spots and commercial centers in the city.

“There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi,” the embassy said on Thursday.

“Therefore, people in Kenya are advised to exercise extreme vigilance and avoid frequent-ing these public places in the coming days, including this weekend.”

Kenya has been on a high-security alert since November last year when three convicted terrorists escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi.

The fugitives were re-arrested in Kitui three days later in an operation that saw the Kenya Prisons Director-General Wycliffe Ogalo sacked.

Several prison wardens were also arrested and charged for allegedly aiding the jailbirds escape from custody.

On December 30, the UK government said Al-Shabaab terrorist group could planning an attack in Kenya or in the neighboring country Somalia.

The authorities said the attack could happen anytime.

“Updated to reflect that terrorism attacks can occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations,” part of an update on the UK government website reads.

