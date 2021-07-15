Euro 2020 Breaks Record For Hooliganism

Euro 2020 concluded with Italy beating England on penalties in the final held at Wembley on Sunday.

As the dust settles, however, the tournament held across different European countries, will also be remembered for a record high number of cases of hooliganism especially in England.

Before kickoff, ticketless fans stormed the venue, breaching security arrangements for the day.

The lawlessness continued after the match with reported cases of assault on Italy fans.

“The 2018 World Cup in Russia was the worst we had seen, but sadly this tournament surpassed that.

“The levels of violence shown against officers has been completely unacceptable,” said Cheshire Constabulary chief constable Mark Roberts.

Forces across England are still collating figures on the number of incidents targeting supporters of Italy.

More than 2,300 police incidents linked to the Euros have so far been recorded, surpassing the 2018 World Cup to make it the worst football tournament on record for crime.

They include stabbings, fights and assaults on police officers, with at least 622 people arrested so far in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a life ban for online racist fans in the wake of racist attacks against English players of color.

