Tusker Defender Eugene Asike Secures Sweden Move

Despite Kenya serving a FIFA suspension, Tusker’s long serving defender and skipper Eugene Asike has secured a move to third tier Swedish side IF Karlstad Fotboll.

Asike has had two different stints with Tusker FC over the last six years, winning two Premier League titles, one FKF Cup title and was named as defender of the year in the KPL last season as the team captain.

“We thank Eugene for his services to the club. He has been a loyal servant and a dedicated players since when he first moved here and we are happy for his progress. He has diligently led this squad as captain over the last three seasons and we truly appreciate his dedication,” said club chairman Dan Aduda.

He added; “We wish him all the best in his new journey and hope that he will continue his success there.”

Asike’s last match for Tusker was the FKF Premier League tie against Vihiga Bullets in Nairobi where he unfortunately picked up an injury on his nose that required a minor surgery.

He has since returned to full training and picked up fitness, before completing the move to Sweden.

Kenya is serving an indefinite FIFA suspension over government interference.

Under such circumstances, the federation cannot transfer players by facilitating the international transfer certificate, ITC.

