EU Ruling Now Requires Smartphone Manufacturers to Adopt Common Charger

The European Commission is proposing the implementation of a law that will see users adapt to a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones.

The European Union hopes to save at least 250 million euros from the move that has been in the making for about 10 years now, as well as contribute positively towards the environment.

In a move that is bound to affect iPhone maker Apple, the most, the commission proposes a single USB-C connector to be used as a standard port for all gadgets including: smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld videogame consoles.

The Commission said Apple was not a target in the proposed changes, citing that the talks started about 10 years ago. Since then, mobile phone chargers have reduced from thirty to three. These are the USB micro-B connector, the USB-C connector and the Lightning cable charger.

The EU executive is also set to revise its eco-design regulations as a last step for a common charger, making external power supply interoperable.

Apple has however pushed back against the proposal, saying the move will stifle innovation.

“We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” the company said in a statement.

The tech giant also voiced their concerns about the 24-month deadline for compliance with the legislation once it is passed.

The Commission industry chief Thierry Breton dismissed Apple’s claims, vowing to proceed with the push.

“I have known these companies for years. Every time we put (forward) a proposal, they start to say ‘oh, it will be against innovation’. No, it’s not against innovation, it’s not against anyone. Like everything the Commission does, it’s for consumers,” he said.

IPhones use a lightning cable while Android mobile devices use USB-C connectors for charging.

The proposal needs the approval of the EU lawmakers and member states. Thereafter, the tech companies will be given two years to adapt to the change.

