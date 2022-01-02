Eto’o Suspends Indomitable Lions Official Over Sex Scandal

Samuel Eto’o has suspended an official of the Indomitable Lions over alleged sexual misconduct.

In a letter, Eto’o, who was recently elected president of Cameroon’s football body, Fecafoot,

reminded Ferdinand Makota of a responsibility to have exemplary behaviour.

Till his suspension, Makota served as the Liason Officer of Cameroon’s senior men’s football team, Indomitable Lions.

The move comes a week to the beginning of the Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon which the Central African country hosts.

