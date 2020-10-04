Ethiopia’s Kitata Dethrones Kipchoge In London Marathon

Shura Kitata Tola is the 2020 London marathon winner – crossing the tape in 2:05: 58.
The 24-year-old Ethiopian dethroned race’s firm favourite and the reigning world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who finished a distant eighth.
Kipchoge, 35, has won the London marathon four times.
Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba finished second, coming just seconds off rescuing the crown from leaving Kenya.
In the women’s category, world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei was peerless, winning the race in 2:14:04.
