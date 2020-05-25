Ethiopian Troops In Somalia Shoot At Another Kenyan Plane

Another Kenyan plane was shot at today allegedly by Ethiopian troops in Qansahdere, Bay Region in Somalia, sources have told Kahawa Tungu.

The plane was carrying humanitarian aid when it caught fire mid-air after the shooting.

Photos shared online show the plane with bullet holes as a result of the shooting.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported from the incidence, with the Somali, Kenyan and Ethiopian governments yet to issue a statement on the same.

The plane, registration number 5Y-VVA, used to be operated by Blue Bird Aviation but it was later sold it to Kenya School of Flying/Aeronav.

More follows:-

