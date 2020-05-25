in NEWS

Ethiopian Troops In Somalia Shoot At Another Kenyan Plane

99 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Another Kenyan plane was shot at today allegedly by Ethiopian troops in Qansahdere, Bay Region in Somalia, sources have told Kahawa Tungu.

The plane was carrying humanitarian aid when it caught fire mid-air after the shooting.

Photos shared online show the plane with bullet holes as a result of the shooting.

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]
No fatalities or injuries have been reported from the incidence, with the Somali, Kenyan and Ethiopian governments yet to issue a statement on the same.

The plane, registration number 5Y-VVA, used to be operated by Blue Bird Aviation but it was later sold it to Kenya School of Flying/Aeronav.

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Anyang' Nyong'o

Three Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kisumu County – Governor Nyong’o

Migori Quarantine Centres On Spot As 12 More People Escape