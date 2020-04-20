Ethic’s New Song Spikes Uproar, Ezekiel Mutua Calls For Arrest Of Producers

Ethic music group has released a new song dubbed Soko that has spiked uproar across all social media platforms. The Gengetone group is not new to this, as it thrives on controversies going by the lyrics of their songs.

This most recent one has however rubbed Ezekiel Mutua, the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO the wrong way, prompting him to call upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest the producers of the songs.

The lyrics detail normalization of the rape culture and pedophilia which according to majority of Kenyans will do more harm to the younger children in the society.

Taking to his Twitter handle yesterday, Mutua stated that the video for the song depicted immorality and needed to be condemned.

“Do these perverted producers have children? How does a sane adult try to normalize rape, prostitution or pedophilia in the name of gengetone hits? The video Soko by Ethic is despicable immorality that should be condemned by all right-thinking people,” he said.

Further, speaking to a local blog today, April 20, 2020, Mutua stated that he was seeking to have the group’s Youtube channel suspended and the producers of their music arrested as they had crossed the limits too many times.

He also referenced the group’s previous song dubbed Tarimbo, which ignited fury across the country. Comparing the Tarimbo and the most recent song, Mutua stated that the lyrics were not any good for public consumption as they promoted rape culture and immorality, with the most recent being the worst.

“We are also going to pursue this matter with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). This time, we are also going for the producers, not just the artists. I mean, why would you produce such content? We will begin shutting down those studios,” he remarked.

Currently, the majority of students are at home following the directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to close all learning institutions amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Learners are also engaged in online learning through Youtube where they can easily come across illegal materials such as the song by Ethics hence affect their learning and promote the wrong culture amongst themselves.

Following its release, the music trended for the better part of yesterday, with different groups of people calling upon the music group to pull down the song.

Here are some of the reactions:

When We finish Talking about Ethic, We should tackle NRG Radio. They actually set the pace. They actually edited the Post later. When we say some behaviors should be Condemned, it's not on a light note. It's this serious. pic.twitter.com/adn0fnTL2C — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 19, 2020

Seriously people! We cannot constrain Ethic to good family music when we entertained their vulgar music at the beginning. We made them, now we reject them?? We should have rejected the whole "Gengetone" music from the beginning. — Mitch Kitoi (@KitoiO) April 20, 2020

Ethic, NRG radio – same WhatsApp group. Without obscenity they are non entities. But then with all that crap they are still non entities. pic.twitter.com/vepmQVcFLN — Voice of Mara (@QweenMoraa_) April 20, 2020

Are we all going to sit there and let Ethic Entertainment just promote paedophilia like that or what is it that Seska means by "..Nunu yako tight kama katoto kachanga?" in Soko their latest Jam? I really don't find this funny or entertaining at all. 🤔🤔 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) April 19, 2020

Don't normalise being rapists, prostitutes or paedophiles in the name of producing gengetone hits. The song Soko by Ethic Entertainment is good until it gets to "tight kama katoto kachanga." This is sad😔. We should not promote such immoral content.

Photo | Courtesy pic.twitter.com/4fV3syf5Ll — Ndaire 👅💦 (@sndaire) April 19, 2020

