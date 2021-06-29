in NEWS

Eswatini PM Dismisses as False Reports That King Mswati III Fled Country

KING MSWATI III
Eswatini's King Mswati III addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. [Courtesy]

Eswatini’s acting Prime Minister has dispelled claims that King Mswati III fled the country over protests that rocked the monarchy on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Themba Masuku assured emaSwati and the international community that the monarch is still in the country and is working towards advancing the kingdom’s goals.

“I would like to this opportunity to assure emaSwati and the international community that his Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with the government to advance the kingdom’s goals,” said Masuku.

He appealed for calm and restraint, adding that the government will update the nation on the ongoing situation as the day progresses.

According to the Communist Party of eSwatini, the ostentatious ruler fled to Johannesburg amid pro-democracy protests that have been sweeping across the tiny kingdom since Monday.

The demonstrations have led to setting ablaze of shops in Matsapha which apparently belong to the king.

“It was discovered that the special jet for King Mswati left around 10.30 pm last night but we have discovered that had left earlier. He’s been hiding in Johannesburg, in the Sandton area,” said Thokozane Kunene.

An unknown number of protesters have sustained injuries while others have lost their lives.

eSwatiniKing Mswati III

