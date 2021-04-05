Estranged Wife of Murdered KDF Officer Recounts Events Leading to Death

Yesterday, Violet Asale, an upcoming musician was arrested following the death of her husband, Daniel Omollo Onyango who died under mysterious circumstances in their home in Nairobi’s Kahawa Wendani.

Through a post on Twitter, the DCI revealed that Asale aged 27, reportedly attacked the military man using her teeth, killing him.

“The 37-yr-old officer, a Private at the Gilgil KDF Camp, died in his house at Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu’s Ruiru sub-county, when his wife’s jaws cast her teeth through his thumb, chest and shoulder,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement on Sunday.

New details have however emerged as narrated by the estranged wife revealing the events that led to Omollo’s death.

According to K24, Asale is said to have acted in self-defense as her husband had tried to suffocate her to death.

“Hajastabiwa hata kidogo. Hakuna hata alama ya kisu wala kugongwa. Katika ile harakati ya sisi kung’ang’ana mimi nilitoka nje ye akabaki ndani. Katika ile hasira yake yeye anaendaga akiangusha vitu kwa nyumba. Alibaki kwa bedroom, akaanza kuvunjana na …, sasa siwezi jua alijigonga wapi,” Asale is quoted.

Apparently, the fight arose after Omollo doubted the existence of a music studio that his wife had rented out in Mirema Drive, alluding that someone else was footing her rent.

He thus traveled from Gilgil to Nairobi to ascertain the existence of the studio and when they failed to agree, a fight arose.

Also, more details on the KDF officer’s health background reveal that he had survived a serious accident and landmine explosion while his convoy was on duty.

Asale is set to be arraigned in court tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2021.

