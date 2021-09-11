Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid Runs 10KM Marathon at Karura Forest

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Saturday participated in a 10km marathon at the Karura Forest.

The head of state ran the race alongside Kenya’s own Douglas Wakiihuri, Tegla Loroupe, and Catherine Ndereba.

She was also accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma.

The morning race was flagged off by Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

H.E Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Estonia this morning run a 10KM Marathon at the Karura Forest. She was accompanied by Kenyan marathoners including Douglas Wakiihuri,Tegla Loroupe, and Catherine Ndereba. The race was flagged off by Sports CS Amb Amina Mohamed. pic.twitter.com/phu4ccksHe — ForeignAffairsKenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) September 11, 2021

Last night, President Kaljulaid attended a cocktail party hosted at State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the event attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Foreign affairs PS Macharia Kamau, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Eliud Kipchoge among others, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of bilateral framework of cooperation on Political Consultations, Health as well as a letter of intent in the area of environment.

They reiterated their commitment to work closely as Non-Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council.

2/3 They said the system guarantees fairness and justice in the global stage, and vowed to use the two countries non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council to jointly advance multilateralism. #KenyaEstoniaRelations 🇰🇪🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/FRkR84tRWU — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) September 10, 2021

“This is with a view to contribute to international peace and security, respect for democracy and human rights, gender equality and women empowerment,” said State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Kaljulaid made history as the first Estonian President to visit the East African country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...