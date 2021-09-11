in NEWS

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid Runs 10KM Marathon at Karura Forest

Estonian President runs marathon
Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid Exercises After 10KM Marathon at Karura Forest. [Courtesy]

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Saturday participated in a 10km marathon at the Karura Forest.

The head of state ran the race alongside Kenya’s own Douglas Wakiihuri, Tegla Loroupe, and Catherine Ndereba.

She was also accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma.

The morning race was flagged off by Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

Last night, President Kaljulaid attended a cocktail party hosted at State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During the event attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Foreign affairs PS Macharia Kamau, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Eliud Kipchoge among others, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of bilateral framework of cooperation on Political Consultations, Health as well as a letter of intent in the area of environment.

They reiterated their commitment to work closely as Non-Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council.

“This is with a view to contribute to international peace and security, respect for democracy and human rights, gender equality and women empowerment,” said State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

Kaljulaid made history as the first Estonian President to visit the East African country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Matiang’i Spends Night in Laikipia To Oversee Reopening of Closed Schools
Covid-19

Six Succumb to Covid-19 as Infections Reach 243,456