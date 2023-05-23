in NEWS

Correctional Services PS Esther Ngero Resigns Days After Reshuffle

Correctional Services PS Esther Ngero. [COURTESY]

Principal Secretary (PS) for Correctional Services Esther Ngero has resigned due to personal reasons.

The PS was recently reassigned from the State Department for Performance Management and Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to the State Department for Correctional Services within the Ministry of Interior & National Administration.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, in a statement lauded Ngero for establishing the institutional framework to support the implementation of Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring for Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies (MDAs).

“The Head of State has conveyed his gratitude to Ngero for her service to the nation and wished her the very best in all her future endeavours,” said Koskei.

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

