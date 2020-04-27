Esther Mwenda, Ronald Ngala’s Widow Dies In Mombasa

Esther Mwenda, wife to late freedom fighter Ronald Ngala has passed on at a hospital in Mombasa aged 90 years.

This was confirmed by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho through his twitter as he commemorated her as a strong pillar in the empowerment of women in the Coastal region.

“She was a pillar in the empowerment of women in the coastal region & held high the torch of education for years. She will be sorely missed by many. I pass my condolences to the entire family led by Hon. Katana Ngala & to the entire coastal family. May her soul rest in peace,” read the tweet in part.

Read: Uproar As State Announces Plan To Honour Ronald Ngala With Statue

It is with great sorrow that I have received the news of the passing on of our mother Mama Esther Ngala. Mama Esther was the widow of the late Hon. Mzee Ronald Ngala who was the father of the quest for “Majimbo” in post independent Kenya. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fGCe1p5Dc5 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) April 27, 2020

Sources indicate that the deceased will be buried on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home in Vishakani, Kaloleni next to her husband’s mausoleum.

She had 17 children but lost 7. Also, she leaves behind 44 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Ronald Ngala passed on in 1972 following injuries inflicted after a road accident and is remembered as the first opposition leader in the country.

Read Also: Yvonne Wamalwa, Widow Of Late Vice President Micheal Wamalwa Passes on

His death was surrounded by controversies as it came barely three years after the assassination of Tom Mboya, who was his close political ally.

Following his death, there were speculations on the cause of his death prompting the Jomo Kenyatta regime to start an inquest into the same.

Leading the inquest was Kumar Sachdeva, who was the judge in the pre-trial of Nahashon Njenga, the main suspect in the murder of Tom Mboya. It was later concluded that his death was accidental and the matter put to rest. Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu