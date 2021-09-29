Estates Along Mombasa Road to Experience Dry Taps Due to Expressway Works

The Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company has announced plans to shut down the water supply pipeline along Mombasa Road due to ongoing construction of the Expressway Highway.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the company said residents will experience water interruption on Thursday from 6am to Friday, October 1 at 6am.

Nahason Muguna, the company’s Managing Director, stated that the shutdown will facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline to the old pipeline from the junction of Bunyala road and Uhuru highway road to the junction of Lusakalangata road and Mombasa road.

“This will enable release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor,” he said.

Areas to be affected include: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Coca Cola, Mukuru and Imara Daima.

Read: NMS Boss Badi Picks Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Ikenye To Head Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Board

Estates and industries along North Airport Road and Embakasi village, Tassia estate, General Services Unit and Administration Police training schools and Nairobi Inland Container Depot will also experience.

Others are estates along Jogoo Road including Makadara, Bahati and Maringo among other adjacent areas and the whole of Industrial area and adjacent areas.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” Muguna added.

Also Read: Nairobi Water Enhances Online Portal with GIS Mapping for New Connections

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

The project is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...