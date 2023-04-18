MPs Eric Wamumbi, Betty Maina Set to Exchange Vows

After two years of dating, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina are set to exchange nuptials.

“We have now decided to live together as husband and wife and Gachagua will be my chief negotiator when Mathira meets Murang’a for the takeover of her daughter,” Wamumbi told Inooro TV on Monday.

The first-term MP described his fiancée as a “sweet, lovely, and kind” person.

“This week, I will be in Murang’a for preliminary planning before the big day when I will descend on this land of my love in a manner that will make all envious,” he added.

Wamumbi who succeeded Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said he met Maina in 2021. He noted that during their time together he discovered that she had everything he wanted in a wife.

He intimated that they started dating in 2022 during the campaign period.

DP Gachagua will lead the dowry negotiations.

Prior to becoming a County MP, Maina was a director at the Athi Water Development Agency.

The couple has two children from previous relationships. However, Wamumbi lost his kids in 2020.

Maina on her part left the union due to irreconcilable difference.

