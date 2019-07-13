Eric Wainaina’s Wife Ruthlessly Assaulted By Police Officers 

Celebrated Kenyan musician Eric Wainaina’s wife Sheba Hirst was on Friday night assaulted by county police officers.

Taking her frustrations to social media, Sheba noted that she was punched by county askaris during an event that was being held at The Elephant in Nairobi.

According to the social activist, the county officers showed up at the event a few minuted before the end of the event and informed that they had violated regulations.

They were then arrested and taken to a nearby place where they were assaulted.

She narrated that she was punched in her face and later thrown to the ground by the officers.

I was punched in the face but a city council cop and thrown to the ground — sheba hirst (@shebahirst) July 12, 2019

Homeboyz radio show host Patricia Kihoro, who was also in attendance at the event revealed that they were teargassed.

Wow. So dudes walk in to The Elephant, I thought we were getting robbed. They don’t say who they are, they ask for permit it’s shown, they end up getting violent, brandishing sticks, punching women and trying to take away equipment. — Patricia Kihoro (@Misskihoro) July 12, 2019

She posted: “They asked us to leave the lobby and go outside. We did. They told us to leave the station. Some folks had their cars parked inside the station and wanted to get them and leave. Teargas ndio hio. Wauuuuuuu. Went back to the waiting area because the gate is locked.”

Man. Nights like these teach you so much about yourself and the folks around you. Mimi leo nimejua macho zangu ni first bodi because right in the midst of a room full of teargas for about half an hour, I have not shed a single tear.I saw cops crying but mimi huyo…But nilikohoa. pic.twitter.com/27tLibtLn3 — Patricia Kihoro (@Misskihoro) July 13, 2019

Afro-pop musician Susanna Owiyo led Kenyans on Twitter in condemning the police on how they assaulted the artists, urging them to respect entertainment spaces and to focus their energy on service delivery.

Sheba & Eric sorry abt last night incident @NemaKenya @NairobiCityGov Respect Entertainment space & artists.There ‘re better ways to handle matters. You can not walk into an event & start manhandling guys + destroying equipments.Focus your energy on service delivery to the people https://t.co/nWfBGz8atQ — Suzanna OWIYO – OGW (@SuzannaOwiyo) July 13, 2019

