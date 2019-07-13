in ENTERTAINMENT

Eric Wainaina's Wife Ruthlessly Assaulted By Police Officers 

Celebrated Kenyan musician Eric Wainaina’s wife Sheba Hirst was on Friday night assaulted by county police officers.

Taking her frustrations to social media, Sheba noted that she was punched by county askaris during an event that was being held at The Elephant in Nairobi.

According to the social activist, the county officers showed up at the event a few minuted before the end of the event and informed that they had violated regulations.

They were then arrested and taken to a nearby place where they were assaulted.

She narrated that she was punched in her face and later thrown to the ground by the officers.

Homeboyz radio show host Patricia Kihoro, who was also in attendance at the event revealed that they were teargassed.

She posted: “They asked us to leave the lobby and go outside. We did. They told us to leave the station. Some folks had their cars parked inside the station and wanted to get them and leave. Teargas ndio hio. Wauuuuuuu. Went back to the waiting area because the gate is locked.”

Afro-pop musician Susanna Owiyo led Kenyans on Twitter in condemning the police on how they assaulted the artists, urging them to respect entertainment spaces and to focus their energy on service delivery.

