Eric Wainaina Revisits affair with Valerie Kimani, Discourages Having Kids Out of Wedlock

Award-winning singer Eric Wainaina has revisited the affair with Tusker Project Fame (TPF) star Valerie Kimani as he advised against siring children out of wedlock.

Speaking on Churchill Show, Eric took us down memory lane years back when the story of his affair with Kimani broke the internet.

Married to Sheba Hirst, the affair brought forth a son who is now 10 years old and according to the singer, he would not recommend anyone to sire a child outside marriage.

Eric intimates that Kimani recently got married and his son refers to her mother’s husband as a dad.

“Now we are in a place where he is a big boy and the mother recently got married, and they have a daughter of their own. So the question now is, how will he refer to me because he calls Valerie’s husband dad?” Wainaina questioned.

For instance, the Daima Kenya hitmaker says the matter should be approached with utmost honesty and negotiations so that it is a win-win situation.

He further intimates that for the longest time, people have looked at Valarie as the woman who had an affair with Eric not knowing she is an amazing actress and artiste.

“The problem is that women always have the raw of this and their career gets even clouded by those kinds of things. A singer who 10 years ago was involved in a situation that was unpleasant…It’s about genuine love and concern on how my son will fit in this family. How my daughters will relate to him and his mother. We are in a good place but it was not an easy journey. I don’t recommend it to anyone.” He said.

