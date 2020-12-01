Eric Omondi’s Big Tyme Entertainment Offices Face Possible Closure Days After Launch

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) wants comedian Eric Omondi to vacate his Lavington offices days after launch.

In a lengthy post on social media, the funnyman said that they woke up to an “illegal” notice stamped on the gate of his Eric Omondi Studios and Big Tyme Entertainment offices.

According to Eric, the offices are apparently located in a residential area.

But the comedian will not be fazed and will not be moving offices.

“We woke up today at Big Tyme Entertainment to this ‘Illegal NMS, Site closed on 30/11/2020. They are saying we are not supposed to have a business in this area, while we have Coke Studios here, we have Azam TV, three schools here, offices but they are saying we are not supposed to have a business here because it’s a residential area. But there are mores residents than offices,” he said.

He also claimed that an unknown woman is to blame for his woes. He said that she has been to the offices before.

Eric wants an apology from the woman in 24 hours.

“So am told there is a woman whom I have never met who is responsible for all this. I don’t know her but am told she even came to my studios during my launch. I dont know who has paid her but I want to tell her am giving her 24 hours to come clean this gate and send me a written APOLOGY,” he wrote.

Last week, the King of Comedy was feuding with Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua.

The moral cop said the comedian was disrespecting him by sharing raunchy content on social media.

