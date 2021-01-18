Eric Omondi’s Ex-Girlfriend Chantal Introduces New Lover Months After Breakup

Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend, Chantal Grazioli has introduced her new boyfriend to the public just months partying ways with the Kenyan comedian.

Taking to Instagram, Chantal posted a photo with the caption ‘My Happy Place’ with love emojis. Earlier, she had been captured vacationing with a mystery man whom she kept hidden and only displayed parts of his body including the hands.

Eric and Chantal having dated for a couple of months were dubbed ‘couple goals’ due to their theatrics and staged stunts to appreciate and show romance to each other publicly.

Read Comedian Eric Omondi Reunites With Italian Lover Ahead Of Christmas, Months After Rumoured Breakup (Video)

Their alleged break up posted on the social media pages on 22nd May 2019 ignited mixed reactions with a section of social media alluding it was staged.

Omondi stated that he had separated from the Italian girlfriend, although insisting that they were still good friends.

Chantal responded and affirmed the separation, a move that threw the internet into a frenzy, with Kenyans asking for Omondi’s forgiveness on his behalf just so that the two can be back together.

Read Also: I Don’t Miss Chantal, I talk To Her Everyday – Comedian Eric Omondi Confesses (Video)

A few months later, pictures of Omondi and TV girl Jacque Maribe vacationing together with their son raised more eyebrows, with Omondi insisting that they were just co-parenting.

With the new move, Omondi proved that the breakup was staged despite taking an emotional toll on the majority of internet fans, commonly known as ‘Instagram in-laws’ who had invested a lot into the relationship.

Omondi has also been making headlines a couple of days ago with his show dubbed #Wifemnaterial where he was reportedly searching for a wife.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu