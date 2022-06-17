Eric Omondi’s Ex Chantal Grazioli Allegedly Assaulted By Boyfriend (Photos)

Eric Omondi’s Italian ex-girlfriend, Chantal Grazioli has allegedly been physically assaulted by her lover.

Photos shared by the comedian on Instagram capture Chantal limping with scars inflicted on the hands and face. She is also bleeding.

According to Omondi, Chantal was assaulted by the lover an

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Nicola Traldi is a coward. He is weak and insecure. A man’s strength is fully shown when he protects a woman and not when he puts his hands on her. This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law. He will serve as an example to all uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,” Eric Omondi wrote on Instagram.

Things seem not to have worked out, going by Omondi’s statement as Nicola is said to have laid his hands on Chantal.







Eric and Chantal parted ways a few years ago after dating for quite some time. They took to social media to announce their breakup while adding that they were still friends.

Shortly after this, Chantal introduced her new catch on social media with the caption ‘My Happy Place’ with love emojis.

For weeks, she had been vacationing with an unknown man who she had kept hidden. Turned out, it was her new lover, identified as Nicola.

