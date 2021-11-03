Eric Omondi, Jacque Maribe Trade Accusations Over 7 Year Old Son

Comedian Eric Omondi has stirred up a buzz on social media after he revealed that he had doubts regarding the paternity of his son with journalist Jacque Maribe.

In an Instagram post, Eric said that he had been begging Jacque for a DNA test for the last seven years, but she would have none of it. Eric recounted their meeting with Jacque, saying they had a one night fling when both were working at Radio Africa Group Ltd. According to Eric, they had used the necessary precautions and he was quite surprised when Jacque announced her pregnancy two months later.

He says they barely saw each other during the pregnancy, and four months after the birth of the baby, Jacque reached out asking him whether he was interested in being in the baby’s life.

Read: Eric Omondi Issues Apology Over “Dirty Content” on Wife Material Show

“Roughly four months after the baby was born, Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby’s life. I asked her for a DNA test so I could comfortably be part of the baby’s life and support fully,” he said.

The post went viral, with many celebrities and netizens calling him out for exposing their son in public.

“For seven years, I have begged Jacque to allow us have a DNA test and she has continually refused! I don’t mind supporting the child, but if you want me to be fully present and supportive, if you want me to be a father, then we have to do the right thing.” Eric said.

Eric has faced a lot of backlash for his post, with netizens asking him to man up and take up parental responsibility. A section of users have also asked the duo to take their issues offline for the sake of the innocent child.

Read also: Jacque Maribe Sets Records Straight On Separation With Jowie

Eric however says he is angry because the accusations by Jacque were tarnishing his brand.

This comes just days after Eric Omondi posted a photo alleging that he had gotten musician, Miss P pregnant. In the post, Eric said he would take full responsibility as children were a blessing from God. The post however went south after his baby mama Jacque Maribe left a comment alluding to the fact that Eric was a deadbeat dad to their seven year old son.

“I have built this brand for 14 years and for an intelligent woman like her to wake up and stand branding me names makes me very angry.”

“I am ready even today, I will foot the expense at any hospital,” he said.

Watch out for Eric Omondi’s Interview with renowned Blogger Robert Alai on The Audit channel on YouTube.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...