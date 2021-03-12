Eric Omondi Issues Apology Over “Dirty Content” on Wife Material Show

Self-Proclaimed President of Comedy, Eric Omondi has issued an apology saying the concept behind his popular “Wife Material” show is to unite East Africans and Africa as a whole.

The comedian took to his Instagram account to issue the apology, saying he had personally reached out to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chairman Ezekiel Mutua over the show’s content.

“I called Mutua and spoke with him for almost an hour talking of how we can have a ‘handshake’ on the issue. He was kind to me and reasonable throughout the talk and I am happy that through this we will find an amicable way forward,” Eric wrote.

Read: Comedian Eric Omondi, 15 “Wife Material” Contestants Released From Custody

Posing in a photo with the now well adorned ladies featuring on the show, Eric added, “He (Mutua) is of the very strong opinion that #WifeMaterial does not have to be dirty to sell. I completely agree with him and I have sent him a personal apology. The intention has always been to entertain and not to offend and I’d like to apologise to anyone who was offended.”

“The Vision is to take over Africa and the Dream is to lift the East African and Kenyan flags to the World and that requires a rigorous and vigorous creative process. In order to compete Internationally, we need to put our best feet forward.”

“The creative process can be long and tedious and whenever a new idea is born it comes with a lot of teething problems. WE PROMISE TO BE BETTER AND DO BETTER,” he wrote.

Read also: KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua Takes On Comedian Eric Omondi Over Brothel-like Studios in Lavington

Eric was arrested yesterday after videos emerged online of lewd displays and a bar fight among the ladies in what was meant to be the comedian’s birthday party at a club in Nairobi.

Eric said he was shaken by the arrest, but noted that the cops were friendly even as he spent the night behind bars.

The comedian, along with the lady contestants were released this morning on a Sh50,000 police bond each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu