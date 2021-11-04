I Was Forced To Call Police On Villagers Who Tried To Block My Brother’s Burial – Eric Omondi Now Reveals

Comedian Eric Omondi has opened up about the ugly scenes that engulfed the burial of his brother Jacob Omondi in 2018 after villagers tried to block the interment ceremony on customary grounds.

Speaking to blogger Robert Alai on The Audit Show, Omondi revealed that he was forced to call police on alleged relatives and villagers, who tried to block the burial.

Jacob died on Monday, June 19, 2018, after what Eric termed the use of hard drugs such as cocaine. He revealed that he wanted the burial to happen as soon as possible, following plans by relatives and friends to exploit him.

“My brother had been in and out of rehab for 19 years. The guy suffered. Even though I had some money, I couldn’t handle him. He would run away (from home). We used to tie him with ropes sometimes to take him to rehab. We didn’t realise we were forcing him,” said Eric.

Immediately after his death, Eric says a man who claimed to be their uncle formed a WhatsApp group for Jacob’s burial and set the budget at Ksh3.5 million, including building a house for the deceased.

“He was my dad’s good friend. He said the burial should happen after two weeks. He then called me, telling me that I have money there is no need for so many committees. He told me ‘send money we build a house, buy five cows and do away with embarrassment’,” said Omondi.

However, Eric had instructed his other brother Fred to take the body home on Tuesday, awaiting burial on Wednesday.

When the relatives and villagers got wind of Eric’s plan, they vowed to block the burial until all Luo customs were performed before burial.

“I found people waiting for me at my father’s home, saying that I cannot enter because if I enter I’ll bury him and that is a taboo. I asked them one by one, what’s your name? Do you know the story of this guy sleeping in this coffin? Do you know what I’ve gone through?’,” says Omondi.

The crown was unwilling to budge and allow the burial to continue, forcing the comedian to get serious.

“I told them: ‘Because I respect you I will not get physical with you. I will call the police to deal with you’. I called 14 APs (Administration Police). We had no time. People were arrested,” he says.

The grave was dug the same day, and burial was conducted under the watch of the police.

