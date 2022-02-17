Eric Omondi Denies Having a Child, Again (Video)

Comedian Eric Omondi has once again denied having a child.

The funnyman apparently sired a son with former TV girl Jacque Maribe seven years ago. The boy is known as Zahari.

Speaking to Wasafi TV on Wednesday, Eric said he will soon be turning 40 and is yet to find a wife and is without child.

“I tried to get a wife from my show ‘Wife Material’ but I failed. I am turning 40 years old, sina mtu, sina mtoto, sina bibi,” he said.

This comes three months after he and his alleged baby mama went at it after she accused him of being a deadbeat father.

In retaliation, the comedian said on Instagram that he and Maribe used protection when they had carnal knowledge.

“I used protection with Jacque. She was having unprotected sex with her boyfriend so chances are higher that he could be the father,” the comedian told The Audit Show in November last year.

In his post, he stated that Maribe was at the time dating news reporter, Sam Ogina.

The funnyman also complained that the comment by Maribe claiming that he was a deadbeat dad almost ruined his career spanning 14 years.

“Cooperates started panicking. I have been advised to handle this matter privately but men are suffering because women are too strong. We need a balance,” he added.

The self-proclaimed president of comedy averred that he had in the past asked Maribe for a DNA Test.

According to the comedy genius, he would gladly take responsibility for the child if the test confirmed that he was indeed the father.

He also noted that he is supporting the child but is not there for the child as a father should.

The two later made peace after meeting with Bonfire Adventures proprietor Simon Kabu.

