Eric Omondi Defies NMS Vacate Notice, Erects Cameras Around Lavington Offices

Comedian Eric Omondi has declined to vacate his Lavington offices following an order from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

According to the funnyman who recently launched his Big Tyme Entertainment offices in the posh estate, he did not receive a formal letter from NMS demanding that he vacates the premises.

Instead, the comedy genius has erected security cameras around the area because “only thieves operate at night”.

“We have placed cameras all over our studios to catch these criminals. Only thieves operate at night and that’s why they approached our studios at wee hours,” Eric wrote on Instagram.

“No one called me nor gave me the notice to evacuate these premises. I never received any letter. We cannot leave this area as this is the home of Kenyan talent.”

On Monday, an irate Eric ranted about waking up to an “illegal” notice stamped on the gate of his Eric Omondi Studios and Big Tyme Entertainment offices.

He claimed that an unknown woman was to blame for his woes. He said that she has been to the offices before.

Eric demanded an apology from the woman in 24 hours.

“So am told there is a woman whom I have never met who is responsible for all this. I don’t know her but am told she even came to my studios during my launch. I don’t know who has paid her but I want to tell her am giving her 24 hours to come clean this gate and send me a written APOLOGY,” he wrote.

