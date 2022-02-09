Eric Omondi Declares Hunger Strike Within Parliament Precincts in Fight for Kenyan Music Airplay [Video]

There was drama outside parliament buildings on Tuesday after comedian Eric Omondi launched fresh protests outside parliament buildings in Nairobi as part of a campaign to push the government to consider the interests of local artists who claim to have been neglected for many years.

Omondi caused scenes after locking himself up in a transparent cube while calling MPs to pass the Copyright (Amendment) Bill.

The draft law, the funny man says, will compel all local TV and radio stations play 75 per cent of Kenyan music and other artistic work.

While declaring a hunger strike, Omondi vowed to pitch camp at the precincts of parliament until the demands are met.

“Na mimi sitoki apa mpaka wapitishe bill ya hio motion yetu ya play 75%. Ntakaa apa. Kama ni one month ntakaa one month. Kama ni 2 months, ntakaa 2 months. Na mimi sikuli. Ntakunywa maji. Ntalala apa mpaka wapitishe. Maanake this is the only way,” he told the media and startled onlookers.

The movable makeshift ‘house’, in which Omondi locked himself in, was brought to the location by well-built men in suits.

Eric Omondi to camp at parliament until

Play 75% Kenyan content bill is passed. pic.twitter.com/HMdW89TRSC — NAIROBI GOSSIP CLUB 👄 (@__denna__) February 9, 2022

The 35-year-old returned to parliament buildings two months after he was arrested in a similar demonstration.

The self-proclaimed ‘president of comedy Africa’ was briefly detained at Central Police Station before he was freed unconditionally in November last year.

He had days to the incident vowed to champion the rights of the creative industry which he claims is on its deathbed.

“Ready to make history!!! 5 Days to go!!! We are storming the parliament on Tuesday at 10am. If you are a Kenyan musician or aspiring musician lets meet in LARGE NUMBERS at PARLIAMENT Building at 10am NEXT TUESDAY. WE MUST FIX IT!!! WE won’t BE ASKING FOR MUCH,” he said.

