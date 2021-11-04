Eric Omondi on Building Relationships with Brands, Social Media Fame

Comedian Eric Omondi has opened up on his social media career, building relationships with brands and juggling different activities at the same time.

Speaking to Robert Alai on The Audit Show, the funny man stated that since he joined the entertainment industry, he discovered that brands are more interested in numbers and that is what he brings to the table.

He thus says he branded himself in such a way that he meets the brands’ needs which are mainly results from the numbers he has on social media.

Omondi terms social media as an instrumental tool in his career, citing some of his work that had gone viral from both positive and negative perspectives.

He attributes his relevance in the industry for over 14 years to social media stunts, creativity and consistency.

“If you give Eric Omondi something, be sure that it will sell. It calls for a lot of creativity and has to be something current,” he said.

Omondi says his best performing video is one that went viral gaining an international audience including that of rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Viola Davis.

The skit dubbed “What sex scenes are like in movies” with US-based socialite Sherlyne Anyango went viral after it was shared by American rapper Snoop Dogg and Star of “How to get away with murder” Viola Davis. It gained millions of views with people revealing they found the video very relatable and a true depiction of what actually happens in the movies.

Omondi says the skit was not produced and was only done in one take hence appreciates his audience and fans for resonating with his comedy.

This, he says earned him accolades from people in different counties hence more audience.

In yet another incident, the funny man recounts one particular video that attracted both love and hate from Netizens when he decided to skinny dip with naked children in Turkana.

According to Omondi, the video almost cost him his career through the cancel culture. He was later forced to issue an apology and with his team being proactive enough, he managed to salvage the situation.

Apart from the popular ‘Wife Material’ show, Eric says social media has been a huge influence on the growth of his career.

He however notes that social media stunts have negative impacts on brands when not well coordinated.

He referenced the latest debacle with former lover Jackie Maribe where he was labeled a deadbeat dad who had neglected to take care of his child.

Maribe and Omondi share a baby boy who is now 7 years old.

Earlier in the week, Omondi threw social media into a frenzy by releasing photos from a maternity shoot with musician Miss P where he revealed that he was expecting a child with the artist and had since taken responsibility.

Maribe did not take the news lightly and hinted that Omondi was a deadbeat dad who was not providing for his son despite making millions.

The post quickly exploded with netizens choosing sides and blasting Omondi forcing the ex-lovers to air their dirty laundry in public.

In a rejoinder, Omondi disclosed that he would gladly take full responsibility for the child he shares with Maribe on the grounds that a DNA test is done to prove he is the father.

The scandal, Omondi says almost cost him his job as different brands were calling him asking him to handle the matter before it was too late.

For instance, Bonfire Adventures with whom he partners for social media stunts castigated him after the post by Maribe but they later had a conversation and mutually agreed to sort out some issues.

Ultimately, a popular hotel MD is said to have given him a call and asked him to also address the issue. Thus, Omondi says the cancel culture is not fair as it only gives room for one-sided stories.

He also cited a recent trend in the US, the “Me Too” movement which had played into the cancel culture with Generation Z, where celebrities and artists’ careers are ended on the basis of allegations made against them.

“My Instagram comment section was filled with comments on boycott Eric, Boycot Jimmy Wanjigi and thus the corporates started panicking. I made a post for 22 Bet and they tagged them hashtagging boycott the brand,” Omondi added.

The comedian also weighed in on the difference in brand reception by social media apps where he said he mostly relies on Facebook and Instagram, although he is yet to understand Facebook’s algorithm.

“Sometimes when I post content on Instagram, the audience engages positively and laughs about it, but the same post on Facebook attracts insults.” Eric quipped.

Ideally, the funnyman says he is learning his audience, their emotions, what to post and what not as well as their engagement.

Story written and compiled by Vanessa Murrey and Mercy Odhiambo.

