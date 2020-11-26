Comedian Eric Omondi Blasts Moral Cop Ezekiel Mutua Over Unrated Content

Comedian Eric Omondi has had enough of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua.

On Wednesday, the moral cop while addressing the media about the spate of involvement of children in orgies, immoral behaviors, consumption of unrated content, said Omondi should respect himself.

“People like Eric Omondi, you wonder what kind of madman is this. You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don’t you respect yourself?” Mutua posed.

He wondered why the funnyman has not been putting an age disclaimer in his content.

The Big Tyme Entertainment CEO has in recent days been sharing rather explicit content with his new buff physique.

In some videos and pictures, he is clad in boxers.

Responding to Mutua, the former Churchill Show comic warned the former against using his name for “cheap publicity stunts.”

Instead, Eric urged the KFCB CEO to visit Eric Omondi Studios where he and others are helping young Kenyans utilize their talents.

Eric also wondered how Mutua has helped those in the entertainment industry grow.

“Dr Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the president of an entire continent. Stop using my name in cheap PUBLICITY stunts…”

“I have never understood what you do for a living. You have not helped the entertainment industry in any way. So you flew all the way to Mombasa to do this press conference, hiyo pesa ungenipatia niongeze nayo cameras kwa studio zangu so that we can shoot more videos for more talented young Kenyans.”

An irate Eric further warned Mutua against addressing him ever again or using his name.

“You don’t know my story! You don’t understand my process!” Eric exclaimed.

