Eric Omondi Arrested While Delivering CVs to State House

Comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested.

The funnyman was on Tuesday apprehended on his way to the State House. He was carrying with him Curriculum Vitaes belonging to unemployed Kenyans.

The CVs were in a cart that he was set to deliver to President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

While asking Kenyans to share with him their resumes, Eric stated that he was willing to fight for the rights of jobless Kenyans and was ready to die.

He asserted that the head of state who is away in Germany did not fully grasp the hardships that Kenyans were facing.

“If my life will be the reason the voice of the voiceless was heard so be it. I am saying this because from now we are not stopping,” said Eric.

Earlier this month, the former Churchill comedian was nabbed as he was getting ready to give away free Unga to vulnerable Nairobi residents.

The comedian had warned that if the government did not act quickly, the people would be forced to take action in order to liberate themselves from servitude and poverty.

“It is God’s will that we are free from poverty and from any other form of slavery. People are suffering and if the government doesn’t act fast…we will act soon. Do the right thing,” he wrote.

