Eric Omondi Arrested, To Be Arraigned Over Unauthorized “Wife Material” Film

Popular comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested and is set to be arraigned over the production and distribution of unauthorized film dubbed “wife material.”

Through a statement by Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), Omondi violated the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing the unauthorized film.

Mutua further stated that the Board will take all possible legal means to curb the production and exhibition of unauthorized films on any platform meant for public exhibition.

“Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains our core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya,” the statement reads in part.

Omondi will be arraigned in court for contravening the Film and Stage Plays Act that provides that:

No person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are

admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or

distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.

publicly or privately, unless the Board has examined it and issued a certificate of

approval in respect thereof and

subsection (1) or subsection (2) shall be guilty of an offense.

In videos that have since gone viral, Omondi’s show ignited mixed reactions from Kenyans following the recent stunts.

For instance, a section of social media users applauded him for being creative while others castigated his recent move terming it a disgrace to society.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

What makes me sick is the same Kenyans who are bashing Eric Omondi for his wife material show are supporting foreign reality shows like Big Brother Africa, Bachelors etc. Where more adult scenes is displayed. Double standards from self-proclaimed deputy Jesus's stinks heavens. — Ian Steve🇰🇪 (@Ian_Mmoja) March 11, 2021

Eric Omondi show tells us alot, ladies are missing it, and they all look like over 30years btw, in that stage you can easily be misused if you are not married or grounded well,very flagile age. — Mary Njoroge (@Maryiana96) March 11, 2021

Eric Omondi arrested. The Kenya Film Classification Board Compliance Officers in conjunction with Police Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested one Eric Omondi for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act

This pic.twitter.com/bEc3NVmWWU — Solomon Kuria (@kuriasolomonK) March 11, 2021

The hubris that is Eric Omondi that we celebrate. Dear @IG_NPS police officers who were involved in this incident MUST produce the OB for this public disorder. And if it is stage managed, the police officers must face DISCIPLINARY action for putting lives in danger. pic.twitter.com/HQK4sgwMGs — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 11, 2021

