Eric Omondi Arrested, To Be Arraigned Over Unauthorized “Wife Material” Film

Comedian Eric Omondi (Image/Courtesy)

Popular comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested and is set to be arraigned over the production and distribution of unauthorized film dubbed “wife material.”

Through a statement by Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), Omondi violated the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya by producing and distributing the unauthorized film.

Mutua further stated that the Board will take all possible legal means to curb the production and exhibition of unauthorized films on any platform meant for public exhibition.

“Protection of children from exposure to harmful content remains our core mandate and any artist producing any content for public consumption must ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya,” the statement reads in part.

Omondi will be arraigned in court for contravening the Film and Stage Plays Act that provides that:

  • No person shall exhibit any film at an exhibition to which the public are
    admitted or distribute such film unless he is registered as an exhibitor or
    distributor by the Board and issued with a certificate.
  •  No film or class of film shall be distributed, exhibited, or broadcast, either
    publicly or privately, unless the Board has examined it and issued a certificate of
    approval in respect thereof and
  • Any person who exhibits any film in contravention of the provisions of
    subsection (1) or subsection (2) shall be guilty of an offense.

In videos that have since gone viral, Omondi’s show ignited mixed reactions from Kenyans following the recent stunts.

For instance, a section of social media users applauded him for being creative while others castigated his recent move terming it a disgrace to society.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

