Eric Omondi Arrested in Kisumu During Protests (Video)

Comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested in Kisumu.

The funnyman was nabbed as he led university students in peaceful demonstrations over unemployment, high cost of living, and delay in the disbursement of HELB funds.

Omondi was leading protests along Jomo Kenyatta street.

The protesters blocked the streets as they lay on mattresses, forcing officers to lob teargas.

Eric Omondi decided to take his protests to Kisumu County today.

He knows Luos will protect him from arrest by the police😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MEFDChAJTd — The Government Critic 🇰🇪 (@magwaz3) April 26, 2023

On April 3, Eric was arrested in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) as he protested against the high cost of living.

He was addressing a crowd along the busy Kenyatta Avenue outside Bank of India.

The self proclaimed “President of comedy” had climbed on a makeshift stand and had a huge rope around his neck.

In March, the former Churchill Show comedian was arrested on his way to the State House carrying with him resumes belonging to unemployed Kenyans.

The CVs were in a cart that he was set to deliver to President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Read: Eric Omondi Arrested Again For Protesting Against High Cost of Living

While asking Kenyans to share with him their resumes, Eric stated that he was willing to fight for the rights of jobless Kenyans and was ready to die.

He had been arrested earlier that month as he was getting ready to give away free Unga to vulnerable Nairobi residents.

The comedian had warned that if the government did not act quickly, the people would be forced to take action in order to liberate themselves from servitude and poverty.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...