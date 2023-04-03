Eric Omondi Arrested Again For Protesting Against High Cost of Living

Comedian Eric Omondi has been arrested and teargassed in the Central Business District (CBD) as he protested against the high cost of living.

The funny man was on Monday addressing a crowd along the busy Kenyatta Avenue outside Bank of India.

The police were forced to lob teargas to disperse the crowd.

The self proclaimed “President of comedy” had climbed on a makeshift stand and had a huge rope around his neck.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the meeting was illegal.

Eric has been taken to Central Police Station pending arraignment.

Comedian Eric Omondi threatening to commit suicide in CBD as he stages demo over high cost of living that he says wasn’t included in the dialogue deal reached yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1oyM39AS7C — Kenya West (@KinyanBoy) April 3, 2023

Last week, the former Churchill Show comedian was arrested on his way to the State House.

He was carrying with him Curriculum Vitaes belonging to unemployed Kenyans.

The CVs were in a cart that he was set to deliver to President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

While asking Kenyans to share with him their resumes, Eric stated that he was willing to fight for the rights of jobless Kenyans and was ready to die.

He asserted that the head of state did not fully grasp the hardships that Kenyans were facing.

“If my life will be the reason the voice of the voiceless was heard so be it. I am saying this because from now we are not stopping,” said Eric.

In March, he was nabbed as he was getting ready to give away free Unga to vulnerable Nairobi residents.

The comedian had warned that if the government did not act quickly, the people would be forced to take action in order to liberate themselves from servitude and poverty.

“It is God’s will that we are free from poverty and from any other form of slavery. People are suffering and if the government doesn’t act fast…we will act soon. Do the right thing,” he wrote.

