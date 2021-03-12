Comedian Eric Omondi, 15 “Wife Material” Contestants Released From Custody

Comedian Eric Omondi and at least 15 “Wife Material” contestants have been released from custody.

They cooled their heels at Central Police Station after they were nabbed for violating provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya.

Reports indicate that the suspects were freed on Sh50,000 police bond. They are expected to appear in court on March 18 where they are likely to be charged with production of dirty content.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss, Ezekiel Mutua on Thursday ordered for the arrest of the comedian for allegedly declining to submit the content that is publicised on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, for classification by the board.

Read::Eric Omondi Arrested, To Be Arraigned Over Unauthorized “Wife Material” Film

“No film or class of film shall be distributed, exhibited, or broadcast, either publicly or privately, unless the Board has examined it and issued a certificate of approval in respect thereof,” Film Board’s Plays Act reads.

This morning, Mutua who is referred to as the “moral cop” clarified that Eric’s arrest was not meant to stifle creativity but a war against dirty content.

“The war is not against artistes or the youth. It’s against dirty content. The intention is not to harass artistes or stifle creativity. The idea is to promote clean content and protect children against exposure to adult content!” Mutua wrote on Facebook.

The “Wife Material” show has been running for two seasons now starring women from East African countries.

The show has been the talk of town after the contestants got into a scuffle on Wednesday night while partying.

Videos have also gone viral of the women exhibiting ratchet behaviour.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu