Slain Journalist Eric Oloo’s Estranged Wife Speaks, He Had Hinted On Getting Back Together

Radio Africa Group journalist Eric Oloo was found murdered in a police woman’s house on Thursday, November 21 in a case of a love triangle gone wrong.

Oloo, was said to be married to Ugunja Police Station Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo with reports that the two were living together as husband and wife for a period of time.

New details have emerged however, indicating that the slain journalist had a wife and children, with their last conversation hinting that they were to get back together.

Lucy Atieno, aged 23 years narrated that the two had gone their separate ways in 2017, after meeting in 2016 and living together for one year.

Currently, she has been left with an 11 day old baby after having delivered just a week ago, and a daughter aged two years.

According to Ms Otieno, she had moved to her parent’s home after separating from estranged husband but later reunited earlier in the year where she got pregnant with their second daughter.

Apparently, Oloo went mute after the news of the second pregnancy and only decided to call her last month, wanting to speak to their daughter and hinting on getting back together as a family, next year.

"He inquired what we had fed on and told me that he had shopped for our daughter's Christmas, promising to have a boda boda operator drop the gifts the next morning," said Ms Otieno. She added that when she heard of Oloo's death, she was shocked, dropped her child and rushed outside wailing as she could not believe the news. An uncle to Oloo, Michael Oyugi however stated that earlier in the year, the journalist had visited the rural home in the company of Ms Kerubo, the police officer. Read Also: K24 TV Journalist Dies After Car Plunges Into Kerio River Additionally, the uncle revealed that before Oloo's death and arrest of the officer, she had visited the family and spent some time with them. "She was sitting here. She told us that she had spent the day drinking with friends and went home at about 7PM," said Oyugi. According to the statement by Ms Kerubo, Oloo was injured in a fight with two brothers. She was arrested alongside her other aides and recorded their statements. Police officers are still investigating the circumstances that led to the journalist's death.