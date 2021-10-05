Eric Musyoka to Produce Music for Showmax Drama Show “Famous”

Hitmaker and legendary music producer Eric Musyoka will oversee the creation of music for a Showmax drama show dubbed “Famous”.

Famous, created and directed by Enos Olik, features stars like Khula Budi, Brianna Wanjiku and Michelle Tiren.

They are three young artists trying to navigate the intricate music world in Nairobi.

“I saw the scale and potential of what we could achieve,” said Musyoka, who noted the project was both challenging and interesting.

“Having to do so much in such a short time can be nerve-wracking, especially with looming shoot deadlines but all the actors came through magically, and I was really impressed by the speed at which they worked.”

Musyoka is confident the long hours will pay off and the music will certainly supplement “the raw emotions and experiences that the actors bring to the screen” when “Famous” premieres.

While Musyoka has overseen the music process, some of the hit songs are written by his protégé, Khuhani.

“Musyoka understands exactly what he wants and it makes it easier to translate that into the music and into the writing. He’s a very interesting person to work with; you learn so much and have fun at the same time,” said Khuhani.

Known as Kenya’s finest producer and a pioneer in the music industry, Musyoka, through his record label Decimal Records, has churned timeless hits for artists like Ukoo Flani Mau Mau, P-Unit, Kleptomaniax, Bamzigi, Wyre, Sauti Sol, Just A Band among others.

As a sound engineer, he has also worked on critically-acclaimed films like Wanuri Kahiu’s Rafiki, Nairobi Half Life, Veve, The First Grader and Disconnect.

