Eric Kneedler Takes Over As US Ambassador To Kenya

Eric Kneedler has assumed office as US ambassador to Kenya in an interim capacity.

Kneedler takes over from Kyle McCarter who resigned following the end of Donald Trump administration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

“Vipi waKenya! I’m Eric Kneedler, starting tonight I’ll be Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, @USEmbassyKenya. Let’s continue to engage on matters #USKEPartnership and build on our over 55 years of friendship on security, health, education, trade and so much more!” the new ambassador tweeted shortly after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the US.

According to the US embassy in Kenya, Eric Kneedler began his assignment as the Counselor for Political Affairs at the embassy in Nairobi in August 2017.

Until his appointment, he served as the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission.

“A career member of the Foreign Service with 20 years of experience, he has served in Hong Kong, Mauritius, the State Department’s Operations Center, the Bureau of European Affairs, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. He speaks French, Indonesian, Thai, and some Cantonese, ” information on the US government’s website reads.

Kneedler holds a B.A from Pomona College and an M.A. in International Affairs from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

He is married with two children.

