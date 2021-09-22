Eric Kapaito Completes Ethiopia Move

Eric Kapaito has completed a two-year move to Ethiopian Premier League side Arba Minch from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks.

Kapaito, 25, won the golden boot last season in the Kenyan Premier League after scoring 25 goals and was named the most valuable player.

He was called up to the national team Harambee Stars by coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying games against Uganda and Rwanda.

Ethiopian league is increasingly becoming lucrative and the preferred destination for local talents after it signed a mega television deal with Pan African pay television giants Supersport.

