Harambee Stars Forward Eric Johanna Joins Belgian Side

Harambee Stars forward Eric Johanna has joined Belgian second division side, Waasland-Beveren as a free agent for the remainder of the season.

“New challenge , same Goals, let’s go,” the 27-year-old former Mathare United player posted on Facebook.

Since leaving Mathare United in 2016, Johanna has played his football in Sweden, featuring for clubs such as Vasalunds IF and IF Brommapojkarna.

He joins Beveren from Jönköpings Södra IF where he scored fourteen goals in 55 games.

“Waasland-Beveren welcomes Eric Johana Omondi. The Kenyan international (27) can play as an attacking midfielder or as a striker. He comes to Beveren as a free agent for the rest of the season.”

